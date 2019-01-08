Mastercard’s (MA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $217.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.39.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $191.39 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $156.80 and a 12-month high of $225.35. The company has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.