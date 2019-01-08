Masco Corp to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 409.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Masco from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Masco stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 575,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027,579.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $406,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,225.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,092. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 3,600.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 8,377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. Its Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products.

