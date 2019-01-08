Martinrea International (MRE) Shares Up 2.9%

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.20. 218,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 207,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRE. TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$851.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.35 million. Analysts predict that Martinrea International Inc will post 2.46999997027894 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 7.24%.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

