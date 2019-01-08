Marshwinds Advisory Co. Decreases Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. reduced its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RAVN. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

RAVN opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Raven Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

