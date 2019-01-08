Marlowe (MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL) in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of MRL opened at GBX 408.08 ($5.33) on Monday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 278.75 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 446 ($5.83).

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

