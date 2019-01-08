Mark A. Zorko Sells 7,983 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH) Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Mark A. Zorko sold 7,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $67,775.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.14% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Perma-Pipe International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation.

