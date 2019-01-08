Man Group plc Sells 5,187 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 225.2% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP opened at $341.86 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $310.45 and a 52-week high of $448.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.99 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $471.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.44.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total value of $199,661.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $344,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

