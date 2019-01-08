Man Group plc Increases Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 947,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,605,000 after purchasing an additional 424,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $25,931,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 284,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.37.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

