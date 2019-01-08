Man Group plc Acquires 43,839 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.10% of Old National Bancorp worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,742 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 331,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

