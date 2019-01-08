Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMP. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 981,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,250. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,218,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,200,000 after acquiring an additional 83,828 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,535.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.