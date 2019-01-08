Magellan Health (MGLN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Magellan Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Leerink Swann cut Magellan Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Health by 60.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. It operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine for health plans, care organizations, and employers.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.