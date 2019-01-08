MAG Silver (MAG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $8.02 on Friday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MAG Silver by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 454,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MAG Silver by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

