Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,914 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of FormFactor worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FORM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FormFactor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 237.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,540,000 after purchasing an additional 868,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.13 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/macquarie-group-ltd-sells-15914-shares-of-formfactor-inc-form.html.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.