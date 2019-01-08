Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 3,900 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 196.28% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

