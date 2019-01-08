Macquarie Analysts Give Alibaba Group (BABA) a $220.00 Price Target

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been assigned a $220.00 target price by analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Macquarie’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. CLSA set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.35.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. 16,474,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,549,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $357.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,321,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,467,191,000 after buying an additional 619,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 849,659 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 17,124,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

