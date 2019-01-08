LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Stake Decreased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 131,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.10 per share, for a total transaction of $12,277,097.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.63 per share, for a total transaction of $443,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,401,236 shares of company stock worth $418,531,263. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.60. 163,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,864. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $77.52 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

