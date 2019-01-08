LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 109.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,821.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,114.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLCA opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $913.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.21. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.15). U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $423.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Johnson Rice set a $17.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

