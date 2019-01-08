LPL Financial LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (MASI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MASI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Masimo in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of MASI opened at $104.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $126.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.62 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total transaction of $226,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,080. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

