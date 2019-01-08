Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce L. Tanner sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total transaction of $3,456,013.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,608,247.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.72.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,757. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.83. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 2,680.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

