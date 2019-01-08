Lobstex (LOBS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,661.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $82,708.00 and approximately $15,661.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 13,326,889 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,489 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

