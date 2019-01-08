LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post sales of $294.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.30 million. LivaNova reported sales of $278.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

LivaNova stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.65. 18,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $131.54.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $169,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $972,330 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $4,441,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,332,000 after purchasing an additional 309,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

