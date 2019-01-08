LiteBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $91.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $8,194.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017794 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000045 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.