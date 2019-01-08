Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lions Gate is witnessing growth in OTT and MVPD subscriber base owing to Starz premium programming like Power, American Gods and Outlander. Additionally, continued investments to produce premium content will help it retain and increase subscriber base. Moreover, partnerships with the likes of Amazon, Hulu and Liberty Global to showcase Starz’s content are likely to expand its international footprint and boost global subscriber growth. Further, the company’s efforts to enhance its competitive position with the help of strategic acquisitions and alliances bodes well. However, increasing competition from other media companies and streaming video service providers to gain share is expected to hurt the top line. Additionally, expenses related to restructuring its film slate business are likely to put pressure on fiscal 2019 results. Shares have underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LGF.A. ValuEngine downgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. 13,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.24 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

