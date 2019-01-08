Lindsay Co. (LNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lindsay to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

NYSE LNN opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.22 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.70%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lindsay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

