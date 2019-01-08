Linde (LIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $156.49 on Monday. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $284,454.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Bruch acquired 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.49 per share, with a total value of $108,447.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

