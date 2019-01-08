Linde (LIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Investment analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of LIN traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Linde has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $166.85. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $284,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eduardo F. Menezes sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $988,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIN. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $115,455,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

