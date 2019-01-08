Linde (LIN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Get Linde alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $156.49 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $166.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Linde news, insider Christian Bruch purchased 693 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.49 per share, for a total transaction of $108,447.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $284,454.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $115,455,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Linde (LIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.