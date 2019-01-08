Lethean 1-Day Volume Tops $1,191.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $595,759.00 and approximately $1,191.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.02191797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156880 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00209312 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,000,000 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

