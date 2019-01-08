LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barrington Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.86.

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. 6,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,468. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

