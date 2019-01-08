Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $20,890,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,701,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.05 and a fifty-two week high of $345.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.23 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 55.13%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.43.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.51, for a total value of $604,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine A. Tsingos sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $349,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,916. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

