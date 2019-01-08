Legal & General Group Plc Has $9.38 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 33.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown by 150.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 676,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 406,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

CCK opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products for consumer goods in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its primary products include steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage products; and metal vacuum closures, steel crowns and caps.

