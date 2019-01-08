Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 2.19% of A10 Networks worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. A10 Networks Inc has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $7.74.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 8,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $51,367.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $89,714.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,035.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,582 shares of company stock valued at $147,528. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.06 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/legal-general-group-plc-boosts-stake-in-a10-networks-inc-aten.html.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.