Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Buys 880 Shares of Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,505 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 274.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,835,282. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

