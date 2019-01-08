Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LBAI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.92. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.39 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Shara acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $80,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Deacon acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $111,442.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,851.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,750 shares of company stock valued at $394,543. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

