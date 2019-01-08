Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $396,944.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Kryll has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Kryll has a total market cap of $396,944.00 and approximately $22,032.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,971,161 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

