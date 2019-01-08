Knekted Market Cap Hits $58,928.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Knekted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Knekted has traded 82% lower against the US dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $58,928.00 and $78.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025167 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.02159158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00167376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00226003 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024937 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Knekted Profile

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

