Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Price Target Raised to C$42.50 at Eight Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target raised by Eight Capital from C$33.25 to C$42.50 in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pi Financial raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, September 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.58.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$33.13 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$16.54 and a 1 year high of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$291.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 1.40000003223022 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

