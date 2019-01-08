Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.78. 961,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$3.97 and a one year high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$100.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.110000001788618 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, insider Bruce Douglas Gigg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Also, insider David John Wilson purchased 42,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$169,623.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,959.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

