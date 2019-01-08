Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.74. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kalvista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Life Sciences Fund Iv (Gp) Sv sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $87,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Svlsf Iv, Llc sold 25,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $508,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,787 shares of company stock worth $716,969 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,824 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,410,000. VHCP Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 388,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 296,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 179,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

