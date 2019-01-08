JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in SJW Group (SJW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SJW Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in SJW Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group stock opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.05. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $124.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded SJW Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-trims-position-in-sjw-group-sjw.html.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.