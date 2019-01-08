JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 3rd Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 6.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,120.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-is-hoertkorn-richard-charles-3rd-largest-position.html.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.