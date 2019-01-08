JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Airgain Inc (AIRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 49.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Airgain were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northpointe Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 332.7% during the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 265,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 204,487 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $138,000. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.71. Airgain Inc has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Airgain’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Airgain Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

