Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.50 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 541,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,463,758. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 966,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 485,857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,905,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 175,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,425,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $414,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

