Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $26.84 on Monday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 339.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 205,302 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,965 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

