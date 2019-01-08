Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 11,170 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 354,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE VSH opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.71. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.78 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

