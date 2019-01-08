Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXM opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze.

