J Sainsbury (SBRY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on the grocer’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBRY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price objective (up from GBX 300 ($3.92)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 313.25 ($4.09).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 265.70 ($3.47) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.44).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%.

In related news, insider Martin Scicluna bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £48,150 ($62,916.50). Insiders bought 15,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,255 in the last three months.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.