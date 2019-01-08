ITM Power (ITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ITM Power (LON:ITM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ITM stock opened at GBX 24.29 ($0.32) on Tuesday. ITM Power has a one year low of GBX 16.65 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 61.75 ($0.81).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

