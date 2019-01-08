iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 223,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $50,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 72,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares US Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/ishares-us-telecommunications-etf-iyz-shares-bought-by-morgan-stanley.html.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.