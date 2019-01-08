IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (IRCP) vs. Elbit Imaging (EMITF) Head-To-Head Survey

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) and Elbit Imaging (NASDAQ:EMITF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Elbit Imaging does not pay a dividend. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elbit Imaging has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 1 1 1 0 2.00 Elbit Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.40%. Given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IRSA Propiedades Comerciales is more favorable than Elbit Imaging.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRSA Propiedades Comerciales $183.91 million 3.01 $774.62 million $20.83 0.84 Elbit Imaging $225.79 million 0.04 -$97.50 million N/A N/A

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elbit Imaging.

Profitability

This table compares IRSA Propiedades Comerciales and Elbit Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRSA Propiedades Comerciales 400.39% 58.57% 33.79% Elbit Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.0% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Elbit Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales beats Elbit Imaging on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. Alto Palermo S.A. engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires. The company offers leases to retail tenants in its ten shopping centers; administration and maintenance of common areas; administration of contributions made by tenants to finance promotional efforts for the shopping centers; and parking lot services for visitors. The company also offers credit card consumer finance service, through the issuance of its Tarjeta Shopping and Tarjeta Shopping Metroshop credit cards, for consumers at shopping centers, hypermarkets, and street stores. It also engages in the development and sale of residential properties, and acquisition and sale of undeveloped parcels of land for future development. In addition, it engages in the development of condominiums associated with its shopping centers. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

